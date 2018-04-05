9to5Mac Happy Hour 167: Watch app graveyard, Apple poaches Google’s AI chief, iOS 11.4 changes

This week Benjamin and Zac discuss early reception to the new 9.7-inch iPad with Apple Pencil support, Instagram for Apple Watch’s demise and why loads of watchOS apps are disappearing, Apple reportedly ramping up Siri hiring and poaching Google’s AI chief, iOS 11.4 and tvOS 11.4 changes including the return of AirPlay 2, and Apple’s futuristic iPhone ‘hover’ tech.

9to5Mac Happy Hour is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play Music, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

Sponsored by Setapp: Get 100+ high-quality Mac apps for thousands off retail with Setapp’s 50% off Education pricing.

9to5Mac Happy Hour

Hosts:

Topics:

Feedback?

Drop us a line at happyhour@9to5mac.com. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!