9to5Mac Happy Hour 167: Watch app graveyard, Apple poaches Google’s AI chief, iOS 11.4 changes

This week Benjamin and Zac discuss early reception to the new 9.7-inch iPad with Apple Pencil support, Instagram for Apple Watch’s demise and why loads of watchOS apps are disappearing, Apple reportedly ramping up Siri hiring and poaching Google’s AI chief, iOS 11.4 and tvOS 11.4 changes including the return of AirPlay 2, and Apple’s futuristic iPhone ‘hover’ tech.
9to5Mac Happy Hour is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play Music, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Sponsored by Setapp: Get 100+ high-quality Mac apps for thousands off retail with Setapp’s 50% off Education pricing.
9to5Mac Happy Hour
Hosts:
Topics:
- Review: 9.7-inch $329 iPad (2018) – Should you buy it? [Video]
- Instagram for Apple Watch killed as Apple begins requiring native apps in updates
- Report: Apple ramping up Siri improvement efforts as hiring hits new all-time high
- Apple bolsters AI team as it poaches Google’s search & artificial intelligence chief
- What’s new in iOS 11.4 beta 1? Hands-on with new features and changes [Video]
- AirPort Express showing up in iOS 11.4 Home app, suggests AirPlay 2 speaker support on the way
- Stereo HomePod reference makes its way back into iOS 11.4 beta [U]
- Amazon adds music automation to Echo products as HomePod lags behind
- Bloomberg: Apple considering future iPhone models with ‘hover’ gestures and curved screens
Feedback?
Drop us a line at happyhour@9to5mac.com. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!