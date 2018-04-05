9to5Mac Happy Hour 167: Watch app graveyard, Apple poaches Google’s AI chief, iOS 11.4 changes

- Apr. 5th 2018 11:52 am PT

This week Benjamin and Zac discuss early reception to the new 9.7-inch iPad with Apple Pencil support, Instagram for Apple Watch’s demise and why loads of watchOS apps are disappearing, Apple reportedly ramping up Siri hiring and poaching Google’s AI chief, iOS 11.4 and tvOS 11.4 changes including the return of AirPlay 2, and Apple’s futuristic iPhone ‘hover’ tech.

