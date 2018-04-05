Tim Cook faces deposition in June for Qualcomm clash over iPhone patent royalties

Tim Cook is set to be deposed later this year as Apple’s battle with Qualcomm continues. As outlined in a report from Bloomberg, Cook will be deposed on June 27th…

Bloomberg says that the suit in question accuses Apple of “lying to regulators in order to spur investigations of Qualcomm. Apple had filed complaint over chip royalties.” The deposition will almost certainly be private.

Apple’s beef with Qualcomm began over a year ago following a complaint from the FTC alleging that Qualcomm was forcing Apple to use its baseband chips at higher royalties. Shortly after that FTC complaint, Apple filed its own $1 billion lawsuit against the chipmaker.

For its part, Qualcomm originally said it had hoped business could continue as usual with Apple throughout the case, but it later ended up filing a countersuit against Apple. Qualcomm has also requested an import ban on select iPhones in the United States that use Intel technology.

Reports have indicated that Apple is looking to completely drop Qualcomm as a supplier. The Wall Street Journal claimed back in October that Apple is designing iPhones and iPads that exclusively use MediaTek and Intel. Such a move on Apple’s part would represent a huge blow to Qualcomm.

Oddly enough, both Qualcomm’s CEO and Apple’s CEO have indicated that they’d rather settle this case than turn it into a long and drawn out legal mess, but that seems less and less likely as time has progressed.

