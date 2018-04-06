Apple no longer signing iOS 11.2.6 following last week’s release of iOS 11.3

As it regularly does following the release of a new version, Apple today has stopped signing iOS 11.2.6. The company last week officially released iOS 11.3 to the public following an extensive period of beta testing with developers and the public.

Sylvania HomeKit Light Strip

What this means is that users who are already updated to iOS 11.3 will be unable to downgrade to the previous version of iOS, whether it be because they have issues with the latest release or because of something such as a jailbreak becoming available.

Apple generally always stops signing older iOS firmware versions to ensure that users run the latest and most secure versions of iOS. In most instances, the only people affected by these changes are users looking to take advantage of jailbreaks.

iOS 11.3 was released to the public last week, bringing a handful of features and changes. First and foremost, the update includes new battery health stats for iPhone users, as well as the option to disable performance throttling at risk of unexpected shutdowns. iOS 11.3 also includes Business Chat, new Animoji, new Health features, and more.

This week, Apple started beta testing iOS 11.4 for developers and public beta users. This update includes evidence of AirPlay 2’s return and more.

Have you upgraded to iOS 11.3 yet or is there a specific reason you’re holding out? Let us know down in the comments.

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: