RAW Power for iOS photo editor updated with improved file management, interface changes, more

Last fall, former Apple employee Nik Bhatt launched RAW Power for iOS, a mobile take on his company’s previous desktop application of the same name. Today, RAW Power for iOS has received its first major update since introduction, adding features that have been highly requested by customers.

After 14 years at Apple working on the company’s photography applications, Bhatt designed RAW Power to take full advantage of Apple’s image editing engine. Today’s release takes the application’s workflows and fine-tunes them for more efficient and robust editing.

File management is a focus of the update, with new filtering capabilities built into smart albums that let you view only photos taken in the RAW file format. Since RAW Power syncs with iCloud Photo Library, the application also now supports viewing folder hierarchies that were built in the Mac version of Photos. Users with extensive libraries that have been migrated from the days of iPhoto and Aperture will likely be familiar with these complex file paths, and the change makes easily accessing every photo possible.

Interface tweaks on the iPhone make for a richer editing experience on a smaller canvas. Controls and sliders now defer to your photos, and can be accessed by scrolling. Precision editing is made easier by a new “gear down” feature on sliders. Dragging your finger above or below a slider after starting an edit will now offer 10x precision when dialing in a particular value.

A full list of changes is available below, and Bhatt’s company, Gentlemen Coders, has also provided a video walkthrough of today’s update. RAW Power for iOS is available in the App Store for free, with an optional $4.99 in-app purchase. RAW Power for macOS is available for $13.99 in the Mac App Store. In January, a RAW Power plugin for Adobe Lightroom Classic was released.

New in RAW Power for iOS 1.1:

• “RAW Images” Smart Album and filtering abilities to easily find RAW images in your library

• View complete folder and album hierarchy within your library

• Export images to Files.app as TIFF-8 and TIFF-16, JPEG, and PNG file types

• Sliders offer new “gear down” feature that allows enhanced (10x) precision when adjusting

• Auto-histogram now shows and hides itself to avoid covering the image as you adjust

• Improved layout and UI – particular with larger controls on iPhones

• 3D Touch support in 1-Up view

