How to turn off Airplane Mode and Do Not Disturb mirroring with iPhone and Apple Watch

Many of the default Apple Watch settings will mirror features between the wearable and your iPhone. However, there are times when this isn’t the most convenient option. Follow along for how to turn off mirroring between these devices for Airplane Mode and Do Not Disturb.

AirPods

One interesting aspect of this is that mirroring doesn’t extend to turning the feature back off for Airplane Mode (it does for Do Not Disturb).

For example, if you’ve on a flight and turn Airplane Mode on, the default is to turn the feature on for both devices when enabling from either. But you’ll have to go to the settings or Control Center for both to turn it back off.

Depending on your preferences, you may prefer to have mirroring for these features turned off.

How to turn off Airplane Mode and Do Not Disturb mirroring between Apple Watch and iPhone

On iPhone, open the Watch app Swipe down if needed and tap on General Tap Airplane Mode, tap the toggle next to Mirror iPhone to turn the feature off Back to General again, tap on Do Not Disturb Tap the toggle next to Mirror iPhone to turn the feature off

Along with the option to turn off mirroring for Do Not Disturb between devices, there’s also the option to turn on Workout Do Not Disturb.

For more help getting the most out of your Apple devices, check out our how to guide as well as the following articles:

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: