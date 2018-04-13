How to create custom vibration pattern ringtones for iPhone

- Apr. 13th 2018 1:44 pm PT

View Comments

iOS offers a myriad of ways to customize your iPhone and it can be easy to look past some handy options. Follow along for how to create custom vibration patterns for phone calls.

AirPods

Whether you haven’t used this feature in a while or have never tried it before, custom vibration ringtones can be a valuable way to discreetly know who’s calling. Whether you often keep your iPhone in a bag or don’t want to take it out of your pocket during a meeting or other situation, custom patterns are worth setting up.

How to create custom vibration pattern ringtones for iPhone

  1. Open Settings
  2. Swipe down and tap on Sound & Haptics (make sure at least Vibrate on Silent is turned on if not Vibrate on Ring too)
  3. Tap Ringtone, then Vibration
  4. At the bottom, tap Create New Vibration
  5. Tap to create a new pattern, tap Stop, then Play to review it, or Record to try again
  6. Save when done in the top right corner, name it, and tap Save again
  7. Your new custom pattern will show up in the list now

The last step is to apply the new custom vibration pattern to the contacts of your choosing.

  1. Open the contact you’d like to use a custom pattern for
  2. Tap Edit in the top right hand corner
  3. Swipe down and tap Ringtone and select Vibration
  4. Choose the custom vibration you’d like to apply

For more help getting the most out of your Apple devices, check out our how to guide as well as the following articles:

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Guides

iPhone

iPhone

Introduced in 2007, iPhone is Apple's flagship iOS device and easily its most popular product around the world.
How To

How To

A collection of tutorials from the 9to5Mac team helping you fix and get the most out of your Mac and iOS devices.

About the Author

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

MacBook Pro

MacBook Pro
Timbuk2 Messenger Bag

Timbuk2 Messenger Bag