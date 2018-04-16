Apple releases second tvOS 11.4 beta for developers

Apple has released the second tvOS 11.4 developer beta for testing on Apple TV 4 and Apple TV 4K. tvOS 11.4 turns Apple TV into an AirPlay 2 speaker which supports multi-room AirPlay from iOS.
9to5Mac Happy Hour
The latest developer beta of tvOS follows the official release of tvOS 11.3 to all customers last month. The new version added support for frame rate matching to older Apple TVs and Apple Music highlighted new music video playlists.
Catch up on last month’s software updates below:
- iOS 11.3 with new Animoji, iPhone throttling controls, much more coming today (U: Now available)
- Apple releasing first HomePod software update alongside iOS 11.3 today (U: Now available)
- watchOS 4.3 for Apple Watch coming today with iPhone Music control, smarter Siri watch face, more (U: Now available)
- tvOS 11.3 for Apple TV 4 and Apple TV 4K now available, adds frame rate matching to fourth-gen
- Apple releases macOS 10.13.4 update for High Sierra with iMac Pro wallpaper, enhanced eGPU support
New in tvOS 11.4
- AirPlay 2 support returns with multi-room support from iOS
- Apple TV reappears in Home app with room assignment
New in Beta 2
While we don’t expect any additional features for tvOS 11.4 in future updates, you can refresh for updates. Also share tips at tips@9to5mac or zac@9to5mac.com and on Twitter @9to5mac and @apollozac.
Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: