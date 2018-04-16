Apple releases second tvOS 11.4 beta for developers

- Apr. 16th 2018 10:01 am PT

Apple has released the second tvOS 11.4 developer beta for testing on Apple TV 4 and Apple TV 4K. tvOS 11.4 turns Apple TV into an AirPlay 2 speaker which supports multi-room AirPlay from iOS.

The latest developer beta of tvOS follows the official release of tvOS 11.3 to all customers last month. The new version added support for frame rate matching to older Apple TVs and Apple Music highlighted new music video playlists.

New in tvOS 11.4

  • AirPlay 2 support returns with multi-room support from iOS
  • Apple TV reappears in Home app with room assignment

New in Beta 2

While we don’t expect any additional features for tvOS 11.4 in future updates, you can refresh for updates. Also share tips at tips@9to5mac or zac@9to5mac.com and on Twitter @9to5mac and @apollozac.

