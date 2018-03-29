iOS 11.3 with new Animoji, iPhone throttling controls, much more coming today

Apple is releasing iOS 11.3 for iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch today with the software update expected to be available at the top of the hour. While the update includes the usual bug fixes and performance improvements, iOS 11.3 is also a significant feature update as well.

Apple first previewed iOS 11.3 at the end of January followed by six developer and public beta versions for testing. iOS 11.3 includes loads of new features including four new Animoji on iPhone X, battery health features in beta on iPhones affected by performance throttling, Business Chat for iMessage in the United States, new Health Records features in Health, and HomeKit software authentication without chip certification.

Prior to iOS 11.3 officially releasing today, Apple released a version for the new 9.7-inch iPad with Apple Pencil support on Wednesday (although the new iPad hasn’t quite reached customers yet). Official release notes for iOS 11.3 have also surfaced ahead of time which you can find below. Note that there is no mention of Messages in iCloud which has been available in each beta version for testing.

iOS 11.3 is currently making its way to customers and should be available at the top of the hour. For a recap of changes that have appeared (and in some cases, disappeared) during beta, read our coverage below.

New in iOS 11.3

Beta 1

4 new Animoji on iPhone X: Lion, Skull, Bear, and Dragon

ARKit 1.5 with support for vertical surfaces like walls, irregular shaped surfaces like circular tables, support for auto-focus, and 50% higher resolution

Business Chat for iMessage in beta with Discover, Hilton, Lowe’s and Wells Fargo on board

Health Records in Health app automatically updated from select partners

More prominent music video features in Apple Music

HomeKit software authentication without chip certification

Advanced Mobile Location for sending your location to emergency services when calling from iPhone

Messages in iCloud

New privacy page during set up and a new Privacy icon in Settings (gray becomes blue)

Splash screen for Messages in the Cloud, backup can be disabled in Settings

iBooks is now just Books

App Store lists version number and update size on Updates screen

App Store following text size

Apple TV shows up in Home app with tvOS 11.3, doesn’t work as hub for automation and remote access without tvOS 11.3 on iOS 11.3, AirPlay 2 also working

New ‘Confirm with Side Button’ prompt for purchases on iPhone X

Beta 2

No iOS 11.3 beta 2 for iPod touch yet, Apple says a future beta will add support (possibly related to battery management)

Battery management settings now visible on certain iPhones (H/T Chris!) The new section is found under Settings → Battery → Battery Health (Beta) iOS details maximum battery capacity and peak performance capability iPhones affected by performance throttling due to aging batteries should be able to disable throttling at the risk of experiencing unexpected shutdowns As discovered by 9to5Mac’s Rambo, this text appears on affected batteries: Your battery’s health is significantly degraded. An Apple Authorized Service Provider can replace the battery to restore full performance and capacity. Apple links to its battery explainer article for more information

New splash screen for App Store

Podcasts app now plays episodes with one tap, hyperlinks episode pages (H/T Ryan!)

Messages in iCloud now includes a confirmation dialogue when deleting message threads

VoLTE support for Vodafone contract customers in the UK (H/T Tom!)

iPod touch support returns with iOS 11.3 beta 3

Beta 3

No more signs of AirPlay 2 for now

iOS 11.3 beta no longer attempts to pair HomePods in stereo mode

Deleting Messages now have a finished warning dialogue (H/T Duy)

Beta 4-6

Books no longer Books, reverted to iBooks

Devices should now be recognized by the host computer after updating a device to iOS 11.3 beta 4 and later.

iOS 11.3 beta 3 and later support iPod touch (6th generation).

In beta 2 and later, Health Record accounts and data are properly synced to Health in iCloud. (35431094)

