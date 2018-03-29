New ‘Music Videos’ section appears in Apple Music ahead of iOS 11.3 release

One of the features that Apple touted with iOS 11.3 was updates to music videos in the Music app, but was absent from earlier seeds. It has now started appearing for Apple Music customers (requires $9.99/mo subscription). Navigate to the new section by switching to the ‘Browse’ tab and selecting ‘Music Videos’.

Apple now curates playlists of music videos to watch like ‘Today’s Video Hits’, as well as featuring the latest new music videos and spotlights on particular artists.

Music videos have been part of the Apple Music service since its inception, with unlimited ad-free video playback included in the monthly subscription.

The updates take the content that was always available and make it more prominent with recommendations and continuously updated editorial, akin to the New Music page for singles and albums.

Users could always make their own playlists of music videos but now Apple is tailoring its own for customers to play and subscribe to. This feature will be especially useful on Apple TV, now you can simply setup Apple Music on your TV to play top songs with the accompanying videos.

The displayed groups of music videos appear to be tuned to your personal music preferences. As an Apple Music user in England, I even see a section highlighting ‘essential British videos’.

The Music Videos section is also featuring some Apple Music exclusives, including ‘Stop Me from Falling’ by Kylie Minogue and ‘Colors’ by Beck.

These features are marketed as being part of iOS 11.3, but some readers are reporting it is showing up for them in iOS 11.2.6.