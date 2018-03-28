iOS 11.3 suggests new Pride face coming to Apple Watch

Apple just released a new build of iOS 11.3 for the new 9.7-inch iPad announced yesterday. This build looks like it’ll be the final or golden master version of iOS 11.3. As is usual with GM or final builds, Apple tends to keep some new features secret until then, redacting them from developer and public betas.

New strings found in this new build suggest a new Apple Watch face is coming, possibly as soon as watchOS 4.3. The new pride face will consist of “ribbons of pride undulate independently in surprising patterns as they approach consolidation”.

The strings were found inside an accessibility bundle, a type of component that provides audio descriptions of iOS features to users with vision issues. This particular bundle will probably be used for the companion Watch app that’s used to configure your Apple Watch on the iPhone. Even though the Watch app is not available on iPad, it’s common for some files to be left over, like we’ve seen before with the huge HomePod leaks.

Previously, Apple has sold the pride band for a limited time for the Apple Watch, but has stopped selling them.

