tvOS 11.3 for Apple TV 4 and Apple TV 4K now available, adds frame rate matching to fourth-gen

Apple has released tvOS 11.3 for both Apple TV 4 and Apple TV 4K. For Apple TV 4 users, the new update includes frame rate matching features that were previously only available on Apple TV 4K. Read on to see changes discovered (and removed) during the beta period:

New in tvOS 11.3

Beta 1-2

Apple TV shows up in Home app with tvOS 11.3, doesn’t work as hub for automation and remote access without tvOS 11.3 on iOS 11.3, AirPlay 2 also working

Apple TV (fourth gen) now supports frame rate matching, previously required Apple TV 4K

Match Content has been improved per release notes

New Privacy explainer at launch

Apple TV location now pulls from HomeKit rooms

See how your data is managed section

Beta 3-6