tvOS 11.3 for Apple TV 4 and Apple TV 4K now available, adds frame rate matching to fourth-gen

Apple has released tvOS 11.3 for both Apple TV 4 and Apple TV 4K. For Apple TV 4 users, the new update includes frame rate matching features that were previously only available on Apple TV 4K. Read on to see changes discovered (and removed) during the beta period:
New in tvOS 11.3
Beta 1-2
- Apple TV shows up in Home app with tvOS 11.3, doesn’t work as hub for automation and remote access without tvOS 11.3 on iOS 11.3, AirPlay 2 also working
- Apple TV (fourth gen) now supports frame rate matching, previously required Apple TV 4K
- Match Content has been improved per release notes
- New Privacy explainer at launch
- Apple TV location now pulls from HomeKit rooms
- See how your data is managed section
Beta 3-6
- AirPlay 2 support removed, Apple TV no longer appears in Home app for this reason