tvOS 11.3 for Apple TV 4 and Apple TV 4K now available, adds frame rate matching to fourth-gen

- Mar. 29th 2018 10:04 am PT

View Comments

Apple has released tvOS 11.3 for both Apple TV 4 and Apple TV 4K. For Apple TV 4 users, the new update includes frame rate matching features that were previously only available on Apple TV 4K. Read on to see changes discovered (and removed) during the beta period:

9to5Mac Happy Hour

New in tvOS 11.3

Beta 1-2

  • Apple TV shows up in Home app with tvOS 11.3, doesn’t work as hub for automation and remote access without tvOS 11.3 on iOS 11.3, AirPlay 2 also working 
  • Apple TV (fourth gen) now supports frame rate matching, previously required Apple TV 4K
  • Match Content has been improved per release notes
  • New Privacy explainer at launch
  • Apple TV location now pulls from HomeKit rooms
  • See how your data is managed section

Beta 3-6

  • AirPlay 2 support removed, Apple TV no longer appears in Home app for this reason

 

Guides

tvOS 11

tvOS 11

tvOS 11 is expected to become available to all this fall alongside new 4K/HDR Apple TV hardware.
tvOS

tvOS
tvOS 11.3

About the Author

Zac Hall's favorite gear

DJI Mavic Pro

DJI Mavic Pro
Sonos One

Sonos One