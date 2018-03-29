Apple releases macOS 10.13.4 update for High Sierra with iMac Pro wallpaper, enhanced eGPU support

Apple has released the macOS 10.13.4 update to High Sierra for all compatible Macs. The new version includes the ‘Ink Cloud’ wallpaper previously only offered on the iMac Pro, enhanced support for external GPUs, and more.
From our coverage during the beta period:
Beta 1
- New Privacy explainer included in macOS
- 32-bit app warning starting now
- New ‘Ink Cloud’ wallpaper on all Macs, previously iMac Pro only
- Messages in the Cloud is opt-in on High Sierra, requires checking a box
Beta 2-3
- iBooks Mac app renamed Books to match iOS (iBooks Author is a Mac App Store app so it likely won’t change until the beta cycle ends )
Beta 4-7
- iBooks reverted back to Books
