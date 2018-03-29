Apple releases macOS 10.13.4 update for High Sierra with iMac Pro wallpaper, enhanced eGPU support

- Mar. 29th 2018 4:08 pm PT

View Comments

Apple has released the macOS 10.13.4 update to High Sierra for all compatible Macs. The new version includes the ‘Ink Cloud’ wallpaper previously only offered on the iMac Pro, enhanced support for external GPUs, and more.

9to5Mac Happy Hour

From our coverage during the beta period:

Beta 1

Beta 2-3

  • iBooks Mac app renamed Books to match iOS (iBooks Author is a Mac App Store app so it likely won’t change until the beta cycle ends )

Beta 4-7

  • iBooks reverted back to Books

 

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Guides

macOS High Sierra

macOS High Sierra

macOS 10.13 High Sierra is the fourteenth version of macOS, and the follow up to macOS Sierra.

macOS

macOS
macOS 10.13.4

About the Author

Zac Hall's favorite gear

DJI Mavic Pro

DJI Mavic Pro
Sonos One

Sonos One