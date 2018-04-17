Fortnite earns $25M during first month on iOS, could hit $500M this year with Android launch

Fortnite continues to be a monster success since its launch on iOS last month. After earlier record-breaking numbers, Sensor Tower now reports that the app crossed $25 million in revenue during its first month of availability, and could hit $500 million for the year…

Throughout the first month, Sensor Tower’s data shows that Fortnite has grossed a whopping $25 million in the form of in-app purchases. During the first two weeks of April alone, the app has brought in $9.5 million. That means it has grossed $1 million more than Tinder and nearly double that of Candy Crush. In terms of earnings during the first two weeks of this month, Fortnite is only beat out by Netflix, which has grossed $12.6 million. Though, it does seem Fortnite earnings are slowing slightly.

Currently, Fortnite is only available for iOS, but its creators, Epic Games, have said that the game will also come to Android at some point. Sensor Tower speculates that, if the Android release happens by the summer, Fortnite could gross more than $500 million by the end of 2018 across both mobile platforms:

Epic Games has yet to divulge when Fortnite will launch on Google Play, but, should that happen by summer—and if the title is able to maintain its current hysteria-level popularity among gamers for a few more months—our estimates indicate the game could be poised to gross more than $500 million by the end of 2018 across both platforms combined.

Fortnite originally launched in invite-only form back on March 15th, before expanding to all users on April 2nd. Thus meaning Fortnite earned over $25 million during its first month despite the fact that the app was not open to the general public for half of that month.

Fortnite is available as a free download on the App Store. Have you been playing the smash hit game on iOS? Let us know down in the comments!

