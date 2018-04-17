HomeKit lights maker Lutron buys Texas-based Ketra smart LED company

Popular HomeKit accessory maker Lutron has acquired smart LED company Ketra. The announcement was made via a press release today, with Lutron touting the acquisition as a “natural extension” of its existing smart accessory efforts…

Sylvania HomeKit Light Strip

In the press release, Lutron co-CEO Mike Pessina touts that Ketra’s range of lights will perfectly complement the Lutron smart accessories. “Ketra’s range of quality light complements the Lutron light control product offering and enables our customers to create a more comfortable, productive and pleasant environment at home and at work,” he said in the release.

Ketra was founded in Austin, Texas back in 2009 with the goal of creating customizable lighting and control systems for everyone. The company touts that it creates the “highest quality and most accurate natural light and integrated control system” there is:

Founded in 2009 in Austin, Texas, Ketra offers lighting and control solutions that deliver beautiful, customizable light in residential and commercial environments. Ketra’s selection of light sources creates high-quality white, pastels and saturated colors, which enhance the look of any space and allow you to precisely tailor the light to meet the needs of the space.

Ketra hopes the newfound relationship with Lutron will help it further expand its reach, opening up the Ketra portfolio of products to a larger portion of the market thanks to Lutron’s existing customer base.

We’ve gone hands-on with Lutron products in the past, praising the company’s elegant Caséta Wall Dimming Kit. The full press release for today’s acquisition can be viewed below:

Lutron Electronics Acquires Ketra, Maker of Smart Lighting and Controls Lutron Can Now Offer the World’s Most Comprehensive, Light Control Solution: Customizable Lighting, Controls and Automated Shades for Residential and Commercial Applications Coopersburg, PA (April 17, 2018) — Lutron Electronics, the leader in smart lighting controls and automated shading solutions, has signed an agreement to acquire Ketra, whose Natural Light solutions provide the highest-quality light — light that seamlessly emulates daylight in interior spaces. Founded in 2009 in Austin, Texas, Ketra offers lighting and control solutions that deliver beautiful, customizable light in residential and commercial environments. Ketra’s selection of light sources creates high-quality white, pastels and saturated colors, which enhance the look of any space and allow you to precisely tailor the light to meet the needs of the space. For example, enjoy a bright, energizing light in your office – or a warm, comforting light in your living room. “Our company started over 57 years ago with our founders innovating the electronic light dimmer – a device that delivered beautiful light controlled by the end user,” said Mike Pessina, co-CEO and president at Lutron Electronics. “Ketra’s range of quality light complements the Lutron light control product offering and enables our customers to create a more comfortable, productive and pleasant environment at home and at work. We’re excited to deliver this expanded light control solution to the industry.” Ed Blair, Lutron senior vice-president, said it was a natural extension for Lutron to expand its product portfolio with Ketra light sources and controls. “This acquisition allows Lutron to take care of its customers with the most comprehensive portfolio of light control solutions in the industry. Moreover, it uniquely positions Lutron for the greatest success in the market’s areas of growth, like simulated natural light, smart homes and buildings and tunable white.” Nav Sooch, Ketra CEO, said the acquisition will provide numerous benefits to lighting professionals and homeowners alike. “Lutron’s global reach, unmatched service, support, and outstanding reputation offer new opportunities to expand the market for Ketra’s unique Natural Light offering,” he says. “We’re excited to join the Lutron family and together bring new solutions to our customers.” Ketra light sources are compatible with the Lutron HomeWorks QS total home control system and Lutron Quantum total light management system. Ketra products are sold through select U.S.-based lighting showrooms and A/V dealers. To experience Ketra’s Natural Light solutions integrated with Lutron lighting control, visit Lutron at booth #2431 at the Lightfair International tradeshow (May 8-10, 2018, in Chicago, IL) or at the CEDIA Expo (September 4-7, 2018, in San Diego, CA). To learn more, contact your local Lutron representative or visit lutron.com/ketra.

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: