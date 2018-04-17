Apple shares new ads boasting the App Store and Portrait Lighting effects

Apple has just shared a pair of new ads on its Mexico YouTube channel. The new ads relate to the App Store and the new Portrait Lighting effects found on the iPhone X.
The ads are titled App Store and Retratos respectively. Retratos is Pictures in Spanish. These ads are similar to other ads in the past, with the slogan “Switch to iPhone” used to encourage non-iPhone users that switching to the device will make your life a lot easier.
The first ad shows off the new Portrait Lighting effects found on the iPhone X, noting how the quality compares to an image taken with a normal camera. Meanwhile, the other focuses on the strength and security of the App Store, illustrating that apps on the App Store are stable and don’t just stop working.
These new ads in Mexico come after other recent ads in Turkey and Australia as Apple continues to push the iPhone X and new iPad + Apple Pencil around the world.
More iPhone X videos:
- Apple’s latest ad touts iPhone X selfies w/ help from Muhammad Ali
- Apple’s new iPhone X ads highlight Face ID in the dark, Animoji karaoke, and more
- Apple hypes iPhone X Portrait Lighting photography in ‘A New Light’ ad
- Apple’s latest iPhone X ads showcase Face ID, Portrait Lighting, more
The ads can be viewed below: