KGI: 6.1-inch LCD iPhone priced as low as $550, could be available in dual SIM configuration

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of KGI Securities has today issued a new investor note in which he offers up additional details on this year’s iPhone refresh. This time, Kuo says the 6.1-inch LCD iPhone introduced this year could feature support for dual-SIM technology and be priced as low as $550…

Kuo’s note explains that the 6.1-inch LCD iPhone could be available in two models: one with a standard single SIM setup and another with dual SIM dual standby, which could mean having two physical SIM card slots and no eSIM support.

Kuo’s report adds to an earlier Bloomberg report, which said that Apple was considering dual SIM technology for the 6.5-inch OLED iPhone. Kuo also corroborates dual SIM support for the 6.5-inch model in today’s report and says it will not come to the 5.8-inch OLED variant.

As for price, KGI says the new dual SIM iPhone could create another price segment for the iPhone. The analyst says the single SIM model could sell for between $550 and $650, while the dual SIM model would sell for between $650 and $750. Ultimately, Kuo says the single SIM model could “help increase market share in China and commercial markets.”

Kuo remains bullish on sales of the 6.1-inch LCD iPhone, as well. He predicts Apple could sell between 100 million and 120 million units between the third quarter of 2018 and the third quarter of 2019.

KGI, Bloomberg, and others have offered details on the 2018 iPhone lineup thus far. Apple is said to have three new models in store, including a 5.8-inch iPhone X refresh, a brand new 6.1-inch LCD iPhone, and a 6.5-inch OLED “iPhone X Plus.”

