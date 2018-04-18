Now you can play Star Wars Jedi Challenges Holochess on your iPhone without an AR headset

- Apr. 18th 2018 6:14 am PT

Lenovo’s Star Wars Jedi Challenges kit might be a cheaper AR headset than some of its rivals, but it’s still an expensive way to play a few Star Wars games …

Fortunately, you no longer need the extra hardware to play Holochess thanks to an updated version of the app which takes advantage of ARKit. Your iPhone or iPad running iOS 11 is all you need.

Star Wars: Jedi Challenges adds ARKit compatibility with this update. Users with an Apple device running iOS 11 can now experience the magic of augmented reality directly from their mobile device.

Access the full Holochess game mode from Star Wars: Jedi Challenges including 18 levels across 6 planets and 8 unlockable creatures with unique special abilities

You don’t get access to everything – you still need the headset and controller for Lightsaber Battles and Strategic Combat game modes – but if Holochess is your thing, free is a very good price.

Star Wars: Jedi Challenges is a free download from the App Store.

ARKit app downloads were last month said to have reached 13M, unsurprisingly dominated by games.

Via Gizmodo

