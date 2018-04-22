The best battery charging cases for iPhone 8 and iPhone X

While a new iPhone can generally get you through a full day’s use, there are still instances where you need go longer between charges. We’ve previously highlighted the best battery packs for iPhone, iPad, and Mac, but another popular option for getting added battery life out of your iPhone is to use a battery case…

Battery cases are popular options as they feature an integrated battery that subsequently adds additional battery life to your iPhone. Read on for the best battery cases for the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X…

The best battery cases charging cases for iPhone 8 & iPhone X

iPhone 8 & iPhone 8 Plus

One of the top companies to look for when it comes to power accessories is Mophie, and battery cases are no different. The company offers its Juice Pack Wireless Charge Force ease in 5 colors. The Charge Force Wireless features an integrated 2,420mAh battery and supports recharging via wireless charging or microUSB.

You can pick up the Mophie Juice Pack Wireless Charge Force case for iPhone 8 starting at $47.99 and iPhone 8 Plus starting at $44.92.

Note: The Amazon listing indicates this case is for iPhone 7/iPhone 7 Plus, but Mophie says it is perfectly compatible with the iPhone 8 and iPhone Plus.

While Mophie’s Juice Pack Wireless is one of the top options out there, other choices do exist. It’s important to consider reviews and company reputation when talking about battery cases, however, as you want to ensure you’re getting something that’s safe and well-tested.

Furthermore, most iPhone 7/iPhone 7 Plus battery cases should work with the iPhone 8/iPhone 8 Plus, though your mileage may vary and it’s certainly worth testing and researching before spending your money on one.

iPhone X

When it comes to iPhone X battery cases, things are a bit more sparse. Rumors have indicated that Mophie is planning to soon launch its Juice Pack Air line for the iPhone X, which we would highly recommend waiting for as it will support recharging with any Qi wireless charging system.

However, if you cannot wait for Mophie’s case to come out, here are some of the top options currently available:

Wrap up

As you can see, the iPhone 8 and iPhone X battery charging case market is a bit dry. Case makers have struggled to implement solutions that incorporate wireless charging, and many of the options out there don’t attempt to support that technology. However, wireless charging cases are still useful for those days when you know you’ll be going longer than usual between charges.

Do you currently use a battery case with your iPhone 8 or iPhone X?

