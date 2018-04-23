Apple continues promoting iPad + Apple Pencil in new ad series [Videos]

On its UK YouTube channel, Apple this evening shared a series of new ads for the iPad and Apple Pencil. These ads continue Apple’s focus of promoting the new $329 iPad’s capabilities with the Apple Pencil…

Sylvania HomeKit Light Strip

Apple shared four ads on the channel this evening, one of which originally hit the company’s Australian YouTube channel last week and highlights markup with Apple Pencil. Each of the other three ads showcase a specific feature or application.

The first video showcases the power of Keynote on iPad with Apple Pencil. Apple shows how the Files app can be used to add images and other data into a Keynote presentation, while Apple Pencil can be used to add additional markup.

Introducing the new iPad, now with support for Apple Pencil. Now you can draw in Keynote.

Another one of the ads showcases the popular third-party application Notability, showing the iPad user taking advantage of the Apple Pencil to quickly jot down notes and figures.

Introducing the new iPad, now with support for Apple Pencil. Write, draw, and edit your notes with Notability.

Finally, the third new ad, called “Photos,” puts the Tayasui Sketches Pro application in the forefront. Here, we see an Apple Pencil user drawing an incredibly detailed portrait using the app.

Introducing the new iPad, now with support for Apple Pencil. Draw on your photos with Tayasui Sketches Pro.

Each of the new ads can be seen below. Let us know what you think of them down in the comments!