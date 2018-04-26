Apple outlines key features to look for when upgrading from AirPort devices

Now that Apple’s AirPort line is dead, Apple has now published a new support document detailing what customers should be looking for when upgrading from their existing AirPort devices.

While Apple’s AirPort devices never support mesh networking, Apple recommends using such a setup if you have a larger home.

A traditional, single router is suitable for the size and layout of most home environments. For areas that are larger or more difficult to cover, mesh Wi-Fi systems offer flexible coverage, with multiple nodes that make it easy to provide whole-home Wi-Fi. If you’re setting up or extending a mesh network, check the requirements of your mesh router to learn about compatibility with other routers or nodes. Creating or extending a mesh network might require that each router and node be from the same manufacturer.

Apple also recommends getting a router that supports 802.11ac, simultaneous dual-band networks (2.4GHz and 5GHz), WPA2 Personal (AES) encryption, and MIMO or MU-MIMO which allows the router to send and receive multiple streams which improves performance.

