New survey finds 75% of enterprise employees with choice pick iOS over Android, 72% Mac over PC

Jamf has released a new survey today titled The Impact of Device Choice on the Employee Experience. Among other findings, Jamf reports that about three-quarters of employees picked iPhone, iPad, or Mac over competing options when given a choice.

Jamf’s March 2018 survey is based on responses from 580 executives, managers, and IT professionals.

When organizations give employees the ability to choose their technology, they consistently choose Apple. Of organizations with choice, 72 percent chose Mac and 28 percent chose PC. A further 75 percent of respondents indicated they chose an iPhone or iPad, while only 25 percent chose Android.

It is important to note that Jamf’s business is selling management software for Apple products. But regardless, the data is great news for Apple.

Other interesting results reveal how employees feel device choice influences productivity and pride:

68 percent claim that the ability to select their device of choice makes them more productive in the workplace

35 percent of respondents felt that using their device of choice made them proud of where they work

How about you, if your workplace offers a choice, does this line up with what you see? Share your thoughts and experiences in the comments below!

You can check out Jamf’s full report here.

