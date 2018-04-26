iTunes now finally available on the Microsoft Store

- Apr. 26th 2018 2:29 pm PT

After promising, and then pushing it back, iTunes is now finally available on the Microsoft Store after much anticipation.

For Windows users wanting a native iTunes experience, the app you’ve been anxiously waiting for is now available for download.

iTunes is the easiest way to enjoy your favorite music, movies, TV shows, and more on your PC.

iTunes is also home to Apple Music, where you can listen to millions of songs and your entire music library, online or off — all ad-free. Also, get new music first, radio in every music genre, handpicked playlists, and Beats 1 live or on demand.

The app is now available as a free download on the Microsoft Store. It will only run on Windows 10 machines with either x86 or x64 architectures. You’ll need at least 500 MB of disk space to install the new version of iTunes. Microsoft also notes that “This product needs to be installed on your internal hard drive,” in case you were wanting to install it on an external disk.

Installing the new version of iTunes will replace the existing version on your system. We recommend backing up your Windows machine before installing the update in case the migration gets wonky.

Are you using iTunes on Windows? Let us know in the comments below!

