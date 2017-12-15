iTunes won’t arrive in the Windows Store this year after all

HomePod isn’t the only thing that needs a little more time from Apple before it ships. Earlier this year Apple and Microsoft announced plans to bring iTunes (and therefore Apple Music) to the Windows Store by the end of the year. Now ZDNet reports that the promised deadline will indeed be missed.

Here’s Apple’s statement to the publication:

“We have been working with Microsoft to deliver the full iTunes experience to our customers and we need a little more time to get it right,” said an Apple spokesperson via an emailed statement.

Microsoft expert Mary Jo Foley says she’s hearing that there are no plans to stop development of the unreleased version of iTunes, however, although a new timeline hasn’t been shared by either company.

I’d note that ‘a little more time’ is standard Apple speak for an unknown amount of time. The new version of iTunes is necessary for Windows 10 S users to have access to the app as it only runs software from the newly renamed Microsoft Store; regular versions of the OS work with iTunes for Windows.

