T-Mobile and Sprint making progress, merger agreement could come as early as next week

After initially calling all bets off, and now renegotiating, T-Mobile US and Sprint may finally be coming to a merger agreement.

Reuters reports that the issue at hand is currently not agreeing on voting control over a combined company. T-Mobile US parent company Deutsche Telekom wants control regardless of whether or not it has a majority stake in the combined company. Currently, DT owns 63 percent of T-Mobile, while Sprint’s parent company SoftBank owns 84.7 percent.

Both Sprint and T-Mobile are also in the process of finalizing a debt financing package, which they will use to fund the deal. However, it is worth noting that nothing is set in stone yet and it could be a while until we see a deal reached between the two companies, if ever.

Back in November, a merger was in the final process before SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son pulled out of the deal last minute.

