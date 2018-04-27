Satechi unveils USB-C Pro Hub with 87W PD and Ethernet, style references original iPhone

Satechi is out today with its latest USB-C hub. The new Aluminum Type-C Pro Hub with Ethernet is made for 13- and 15-inch MacBook Pros, offers full speed charging, Ethernet, and a design that harks back to the original iPhone.

There’s not a lot of room for innovation in the USB-C hub space anymore, but Satechi’s new offering looks solid. While most USB-C hubs that offer Ethernet come in the short-cable style, this attaches directly to your MacBook Pro via two USB-C ports.

Notably, it sports a sharp two-tone black and silver or black and space gray design that is reminiscent of the original iPhone.

Specs

1 x USB C with 87W PD (up to 10 Gbps)

2 x standard USB 3.0 ports (up to 5 Gbps)

Gigabit Ethernet

HDMI with 4K output (likely at 3oHz)

micro SD card slot

Satechi’s Type-C Pro Hub with Ethernet is available now for $99 on Amazon or direct from Satechi.

