Microsoft updates Office 365 w/ new AI features in Word, Draft Sync in Outlook for iOS, more

Microsoft has announced a slew of new features coming to its Office 365 suite of applications. Both the desktop and mobile versions of the applications have received updates, with Outlook for iOS adding Draft Sync, AI enhancements in Word for Mac, and more.

Microsoft made the announcement in a blog post, first noting that Microsoft PowerPoint and Microsoft Word are gaining new Ink features. First off, Microsoft PowerPoint has added new Ink analysis features. This means users can convert handwritten words directly into text, convert drawings into images, helping “convert ideas to professional looking slides in a matter of moments.”

Meanwhile, Microsoft Word has added new ink gestures that let you add handwritten text to documents, while you can also split paragraphs into multiple lines, insert words into existing sentences, and more:

Now Microsoft 365subscribers can quickly split paragraphs into multiple lines, insert words into existing sentences, and join separated words, all using natural pen-based gestures. These top requested features make it easier to naturally edit documents and quickly implement changes and suggestions.

Microsoft also touts that Word for Mac has gained more artificial intelligence capabilities. Users can now translate text and documents from over 60 languages and build better resumes with LinkedIn-powered insights.

Furthermore, Outlook for iOS has been updated with a slew of enhancements. The app now supports Draft Sync, which allows users to continue drafting emails from their iOS device that they may have started somewhere else. Additionally, a new Organization view makes it easier to track teams and organizational structures for businesses:

We’re also working to help employees connect across their company with a new Organization view on iOS that shows a complete picture of the selected user’s position in the company, including their manager, direct reports, and coworkers. Outlook also uses AI to understand work habits and communication patterns and surface other relevant contacts.

More information on the updates can be found on Microsoft’s blog.

