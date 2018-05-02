Video: 25 iPad multitasking tips – do you know them all?

In this step-by-step video walkthrough, we discuss and demonstrate a multitude of iPad-centric multitasking tips for iOS. Most iPad users will be aware of the existence of some of these features, but there are probably a handful of tips that have flown under your radar. Watch our hands-on video walkthrough and see for yourself.
Tips covered
- Dock quick switching
- How to go Home with gestures
- How to switch apps with gestures
- How to peek at neighboring apps using gestures
- How to invoke the app switcher using gestures
- How to kill apps
- How to initiate Split View
- Selecting Split View apps from the Home screen
- How to identify grouped apps
- How to remove Split View apps
- How to replace Split View apps
- Resizing Split View windows
- Swapping the position of Split View apps
Video walkthrough
- How to initiate a Slide Over app
- How to replace a Slide Over app
- How to swap apps from the Dock while Slide Over visible
- How to hide, reveal and move Slide Over apps
- Slide Over → Split View
- Split View → Slide Over
- How to activate Slide Over and Split View simultaneously
- How to interact with Split View and Slide Over apps at the same time
- How to merge a Slide Over app into a Split View windows
- How to activate Picture in Picture for video
- How to use Spotlight with iOS multitasking
- How to use Command+Tab app switching
Are there any tips in our list that you weren’t aware of? Do you have any additional iPad multitasking tips to share? Sound off in the comments below with your thoughts, and be sure to check out our previous tip post and video about app icon management on the iPhone.
