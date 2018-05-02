Video: 25 iPad multitasking tips – do you know them all?

In this step-by-step video walkthrough, we discuss and demonstrate a multitude of iPad-centric multitasking tips for iOS. Most iPad users will be aware of the existence of some of these features, but there are probably a handful of tips that have flown under your radar. Watch our hands-on video walkthrough and see for yourself.

Tips covered

Dock quick switching

How to go Home with gestures

How to switch apps with gestures

How to peek at neighboring apps using gestures

How to invoke the app switcher using gestures

How to kill apps

How to initiate Split View

Selecting Split View apps from the Home screen

How to identify grouped apps

How to remove Split View apps

How to replace Split View apps

Resizing Split View windows

Swapping the position of Split View apps

Video walkthrough

How to initiate a Slide Over app

How to replace a Slide Over app

How to swap apps from the Dock while Slide Over visible

How to hide, reveal and move Slide Over apps

Slide Over → Split View

Split View → Slide Over

How to activate Slide Over and Split View simultaneously

How to interact with Split View and Slide Over apps at the same time

How to merge a Slide Over app into a Split View windows

How to activate Picture in Picture for video

How to use Spotlight with iOS multitasking

How to use Command+Tab app switching

Are there any tips in our list that you weren’t aware of? Do you have any additional iPad multitasking tips to share? Sound off in the comments below with your thoughts, and be sure to check out our previous tip post and video about app icon management on the iPhone.

