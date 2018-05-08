9to5Toys Lunch Break: Apple 9.7-inch iPad $249, iTunes Movie Sale from $1, Felt MacBook Sleeves $8, more
Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.
Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case
9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.
You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Apple’s prev. gen. 9.7-inch iPad Wi-Fi 32GB in multiple colors returns to $249 shipped
iTunes Mother’s Day Movie Sale arrives w/ deals from $5 + favorite rentals under $4
These stylish felt sleeves keep your MacBook protected for under $8 Prime shipped
Apple Watch deals abound for Mother’s Day Week: Series 3 from $279 or Series 1 from $149
Parallels for Mac gets 15% price drop today with deals starting from $18 + more
- Lumino City for iOS hits lowest price in nearly a year: $2 (Reg. $5)
- Pocket Anatomy (2018) now down to just $1 on the App Store (Reg. $9)
- Bocce 3D for iOS is now FREE for the first time ever (Reg. $2)
- Inkwork turns your photos into drawings, now FREE for first time ever (Reg. $3)
Giveaway: Win a pair of gorgeous Grado Labs RS1e Wooden Headphones ($700 value)
Behind the Screens: Patrick’s UltraWide MacBook Pro RGB Setup
9to5Rewards: Win Apple’s new 9.7-inch iPad + Apple Pencil [Giveaway]
9to5 readers can get DearMob iPhone Manager’s latest version for free (Reg. $60)
MORE NEW DEALS:
Nodus offers 40% off all of its iPhone X/8/7 & iPad cases: Leather Shell Case $41, much more
Pioneer’s high-end Elite 7.2-Ch. A/V Receiver w/ AirPlay down to $400 (Reg. $700)
- Grab two TP-Link Smart Wi-Fi Switches for $45, today only ($70+ value)
- Teacher Appreciation Day 2018 Freebies and Deals: Adobe, Chipotle, Chick-fil-a, more
- Samsung’s POWERbot Darth Vader Robotic Vacuum falls to $380 shipped (Reg. $700)
- Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 10000mAh Dual 2.4A USB Power Bank $23, more
- Power your MacBook and more on-the-go w/ RavPower’s AC Battery Pack: $67.50 (Reg. $90)
- Score the 32GB Moto G5 Plus Android Smartphone for $170 shipped (Reg. $230)
- Best Buy offers a Google Home and Google Home Mini bundled for $113 shipped
- Surge Nintendo Switch Joy-Con & Thumb Grips Kit now under $5 Prime shipped
- Get a free $15 Amazon credit when first time customers add $60 to Amazon Cash
- Get a deal on your summer DIY projects: $100 Lowe’s gift cards for $90 + more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Motorsport Manager Mobile 2, Baldur’s Gate, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Wolfenstein II from $30, Far Cry 5 $40, more
- Army Gear 10-in-1 Emergency Survival & Camping Kit down to $20 for today only
- Ullo Wine Bundle now 50% off: purifier, 2x glasses, velour travel bag + more for $50
- Nintendo’s Switch Online service set to launch w/ 20 NES titles including Mario Bros and more
- LEGO Ideas announces the next 10 potential kits: BMW Motorcycle, The Flintstones, more
- Braun Silk Women’s Skin Care System down to $110 (Reg. $140) in today’s Gold Box
- Dyson Cool Link Wi-Fi Air Purifier and Fan down to $270 for today only (Refurb, Orig. $500)
- Amazon has the Citizen Men’s Eco-Drive Watch for $240 shipped (Reg. $300)
- Add Amazon’s #1 best-selling microscope kit to your setup for $28.50, today only
- Amazon has Mother’s Day Tea Sets in its Gold Box today from $14 Prime shipped
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
SOLOS smart glasses bring your iOS health and fitness data up close
Nintendo partners w/ Random House to produce children’s books based on its iconic games
Thanos comes to Fortnite in FREE Avengers Infinity War crossover, starting tomorrow
- Take on your friends in AR Lightsaber battles w/ new Star Wars Jedi Challenges update
- Adobe’s new Creative Cloud pricing for K-12 schools looks great until you read the fine print
- Le Creuset Sorbet Collection has us ready for desert with all items under $100
- Best student discounts: Save on gear from Apple & Best Buy, fast food, fashion and more
- Swagtron intros three new electric bike and scooter alternatives from $500
- LifeProof unveils new highly-protective backpacks for MacBook and active lifestyles
- Amazon Wag looks to disrupt the pet product market, dog food arriving first w/ more to come
- 9to5Toys Mother’s Day Gift Guide with unique ideas from $20
- Sphero’s Misty II personal robot launches w/ big price tag despite 50% pre-order discount
- Best Tech Gift Ideas for Teacher Appreciation Week from under $15
- Best outdoor kids’ toys to stay entertained this spring and summer
- B&O takes its iconic Earset earphones wireless for the first time
- Interact with PAC-MAN & friends in BANDAI NAMCO’s latest Alexa skill
- IK unveils its first analog synth hardware for Mac & iOS w/ impressive price tag [Video]
- Watch the brand new Red Dead Redemption 2 story trailer right here [Video]
- Han Solo’s iconic blaster hero prop headed to auction, estimated to sell for $500,000
- Capcom re-releasing Mega Man X & Mega Man 2 with special edition NES/SNES cartridges
- Oculus Go is now available for purchase at $199 via authorized retailers
- Amazon’s new Prime Book Box delivers kid-focused titles to your door for $23/month
- The best walking shoes under $100 for men and women
- The new Bkool Smart Bike brings millions of cycling routes worldwide to your home
- Become a CIA agent with these top-secret government board games [Video]
- HyperX Predator DDR4 IR-synced RGB RAM is now available for purchase
- Unique gift ideas for the chef in your life under $100
- Shure debuts a ‘more affordable’ pair of its high-end electrostatic earphones at $1,999
- Graduation gift ideas for him and her under $100: watches, luggage & more