Netgear expands Orbi lineup with first mesh modem/router combo

Netgear has unveiled its newest offering in its Orbi mesh Wi-Fi router system. The lineup now includes a bundle that features the main router with a built-in cable modem and one satellite.

Spotted by TechCrunch, the new CBK40 bundle touts the same benefits of the other Orbi router packages like tri-band Wi-Fi, easy setup, voice control, up to 4,000 sq. ft. of coverage, and more. However, the Docsis 3.0 cable modem built-in is what sets this new offering apart.

Industry’s first Cable Modem Router WiFi System with auto-updates and super-fast Tri-band WiFi.

While pricing details aren’t showing up yet on Netgear’s website, TechCrunch got the specifics that the CBK40 bundle will cost $399 for the two-pack and $299 for the single router/modem combo.

That’s a $100 premium for the built-in modem over the standard Orbi two-pack. However, for those looking for a clean, simple setup and are looking to replace and old modem or buy one for the first time, this could be a solid option.

Netgear notes that users can save up to $120/year when switching from renting a modem with an ISP to owning one. For comparison, you can find standalone Docsis 3.0 cable modems in the $50-$80 range.

No word from Netgear on availability other than “coming soon.” Keep an eye on the new product webpage here.

In related news, Linksys updated its Velop mesh Wi-Fi lineup with more affordable options after Apple officially confirmed the cancellation of its AirPort products.

