Apple’s retail head Angela Ahrendts to join Ralph Lauren as non-exec director

Fashion brand Ralph Lauren has announced that it plans to make Apple’s retail head Angela Ahrendts a non-executive director at its annual general meeting in August. She will be joined by Michael George, CEO of QVC parent company Qurate Retail …

The Board intends to nominate Ms. Ahrendts for election at the Annual Meeting of Stockholders, expected in August 2018.

“I am delighted to welcome Angela and Mike to the Board of Directors,” said Mr. Ralph Lauren, Executive Chairman and Chief Creative Officer. “Angela is an industry leader and innovator with deep expertise in luxury retail and an outstanding track record of growing global brands.”

Patrice Louvet, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “Angela and Mike are among the most respected leaders in the business. They each have driven strong growth and created superior value at some of the best-known brands in retail, and I know we will benefit greatly from their experience and fresh perspective as we continue to elevate our brand; evolve our product, marketing and shopping experience; expand our digital and international presence; and increase productivity.”