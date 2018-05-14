France’s Canal+ partners w/ Apple to offer Apple TV 4K as alternative to cable box

The Apple TV is already a popular choice among many Apple users, but one cable company in France is taking things a step further. Canal+ announced today that it will offer cable subscribers the option of renting an Apple TV 4K in replacement of a traditional cable box…

Vivendi’s Canal+ Group made the announcement today, touting that customers will be able to choose the Apple TV 4K as their set-top box of choice starting on May 17th. Users will rent the device for right around €6 ($7) per month.

It isn’t explicitly clear as to how Canal+ will instruct users to watch content via the Apple TV 4K, though one would think users would simply need to download the myCanal application from the tvOS App Store.

Canal+ touted the partnership in a statement to Variety, calling the Apple TV 4K the “perfect showcase” for our premium content exclusives:

“We are proud to offer Apple TV 4K and our unique selection of programs to our millions subscribers in France,” Frank Cadoret, deputy general manager of Canal+ France, said in a statement. “Apple TV is the perfect showcase for our premium content exclusives, in particular cinema, sport and our original creations.”

Meanwhile, Apple’s VP of Apple Music and international content Oliver Schusser said that Canal+ users will be able to benefit from “a rich and user-friendly experience” for content consumption:

“We believe that Canal customers will love using the Apple TV 4K as a decoder. Customers will be able to benefit from a rich and user-friendly experience to watch their favorite Canal programs, as well as accessing Apple services, including the App Store and Apple Music.”

Whether or not Canal+ is able to set a trend here remains to be seen, but it certainly wouldn’t be the worst thing in the world…

