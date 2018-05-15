9to5Toys Lunch Break: B&H Mac Sale, SanDisk Amazon Gold Box from $10, Apple Watch TimePorter $32, more
Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.
Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case
9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.
You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
B&H just launched its biggest Apple sale of the year, here are our top picks
Apple’s latest 9.7-inch iPad w/ Apple Pencil support from $300 via Best Buy
Amazon’s SanDisk 1-Day Storage Gold Box has deals from $10: Flash Drives, SSDs, more!
Organize your Apple Watch and accessories w/ the Twelve South TimePorter for $32.50
Apple Watch Series 3 Nike+ Edition gets a 20% discount for a limited time
Best Buy discounts nearly every official Apple Watch Band, deals start at $44
iTunes HD Movie Sale: Star Wars films $15, Harry Potter Rentals $1, more from $5
Anker Amazon Sale has smart home gear, USB-C cables, wireless chargers, more from $9
Nike Spring Sale is here w/ an extra 20% off: Dri-FIT, Flyknit, Air Zoom, more
DaisyDisk helps you spring clean your Mac for $7
- Moog music production apps on sale from $2: Animoog, Model D, Model 15, more
- CloudApp makes it easy to share screenshots with your team for $30
- Train Conductor for iOS is now FREE on the App Store (Reg. $2)
Behind the Screens: Greg’s mobile photography suite
10% off Puls in-home phone repair, TV mounting and smart home setup services with 9to5Mac10
MORE NEW DEALS:
Keep your Apple Watch powered w/ these Insignia MFi chargers from $12.50
- Get 4K, AirPlay, Alexa, more w/ Denon’s high-end A/V receiver at $300 (Reg. up to $600)
- Sony’s Xperia XZ1 Compact smartphone falls to new low at $370 (Reg. up to $560)
- TiVo debuts Alexa skill so you tell your Echo to change channels, skip commercials and more
- Bring home Sengled’s dimmable LED Light Bulb w/ Bluetooth Speaker for $15 (Reg. $30)
- Smartphone Accessories: 3-pack iPhone X Clear Cases $5, more
- Gift Cards up to 20% off: Domino’s, Barnes & Noble, Lowe’s, Michael’s, more
- Weber iGrill 2 reports temperatures to your iPhone/Android for $67 (Reg. $100)
- Today’s Best Game Deals: God of War $47, Cuphead $17, more
- Adonit launches Snap 2 iPhone stylus with camera selfie button
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Splashtop Personal, Be Focused Pro, more
- New Nintendo 2DS XL handheld console from just $119 shipped (Reg. $150)
- Add AmazonBasic’s Controller Charger to your Xbox One for $12.50 Prime shipped
- Zelda Breath of the Wild 400-page hardcover book now $34 shipped (pre-order)
- Generac Gas-Powered Pressure Washer: $294.50 (Reg. $400), today only
- Today only, pick up an extra plush mattress pad from $102 shipped via Amazon
- Amazon’s 24-Pack of Sharpie-style markers are down to $5.50 (Reg. $10)
- Stanley FatMax 25-Foot Tape Measure: 2-Pack for under $15 Prime shipped
- Thermacell Scout Camp Lantern + Mosquito Repeller hits Amazon low at $20
- Remington hair tools from $17 Prime shipped (Reg. $30) in Amazon’s Gold Box
- GAP Factory offers up to 70% off sitewide + an extra 20% off your purchase
- American Eagle 30% off summer essentials: t-shirts, shoes, jeans, more from $12
- Banana Republic updates your spring look w/ 40% off + free shipping on orders of $25
- Famous Footwear takes 40% off sandals: Columbia, Dr. Scholls, Crocs, more
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
Microsoft said to be developing accessibility-focused Xbox One controller for E3
ViewSonic debuts ultra-portable M1 projector with Harman Kardon speakers
HP announces the ENVY Curved AiO 34 with 1440p screen, Alexa, Qi-enabled base, more
- Coach collaborates with Disney once again for a Dark Fairy Tale Collection
- Moog unleashes new Grandmother semi-modular synth, available now [Video]
- Bethesda officially announces post-apocalyptic shooter Rage 2 w/ debut trailer
- Nintendo’s much sought-after NES Classic is returning this summer, here’s what we know
- Blinkers aim to make riding your eBike safer with turn signals and brake lights
- West Elm x Pottery Barn Kids unveils a new collection with modern nursery items
- Polk Assist is a new Google Assistant smart speaker ‘built for the love of music’
- Panasonic unveils new rugged Lumix camera with integrated viewfinder
- Nintendo unveils new Switch Charging Dock, here are our favorite alternatives from $10
- Here’s our first look at SNK’s new SNES Classic Edition-style mini arcade console [Gallery]
- How to build a robust and reliable home Wi-Fi network
- The new Battery Shell from Mission Accessories makes your Amazon Echo 2 portable
- Plex brings Sonos and Alexa support among other enhancements to your music library
- Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate debuts on Nintendo Switch this summer [Video]
- Target’s new Genuine Kids from OshKosh has the cutest matching outfits for family photos
- Apple lands on Jet․com with deals on MacBooks and more, beats Amazon on inventory
- WaterField’s new Pro Leather Executive MacBook Backpack and Folio is now available
- Steam Link and Steam Video apps coming soon to iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and Android
- Nintendo’s Switch Online service set to launch w/ 20 NES titles including Mario Bros and more
- LEGO Ideas announces the next 10 potential kits: BMW Motorcycle, The Flintstones, more
- Best Game Releases for May: Donkey Kong & Mega Man for Switch, much more
- Marshall unveils third-generation Major headphones with tweaked design
- SOLOS smart glasses bring your iOS health and fitness data up close
- Nintendo partners w/ Random House to produce children’s books based on its iconic games
- Thanos comes to Fortnite in FREE Avengers Infinity War crossover, starting tomorrow
- Take on your friends in AR Lightsaber battles w/ new Star Wars Jedi Challenges update
- Adobe’s new Creative Cloud pricing for K-12 schools looks great until you read the fine print
- Le Creuset Sorbet Collection has us ready for desert with all items under $100
- Best student discounts: Save on gear from Apple & Best Buy, fast food, fashion and more
- Swagtron intros three new electric bike and scooter alternatives from $500
- LifeProof unveils new highly-protective backpacks for MacBook and active lifestyles
- Amazon Wag looks to disrupt the pet product market, dog food arriving first w/ more to come
- 9to5Toys Mother’s Day Gift Guide with unique ideas from $20
- Sphero’s Misty II personal robot launches w/ big price tag despite 50% pre-order discount