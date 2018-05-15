TwelveSouth launches AirFly adapter to connect AirPods to in-flight entertainment systems

Wireless headphones like AirPods offer a lot of benefits, but they do also have some drawbacks – one of which is you can’t use them with in-flight entertainment systems, gym TVs and the like.

There’s no shortage of Bluetooth to 3.5mm adapters out there, but Twelve South is hoping that its brand reputation and design will tempt you to buy its AirFly one, launched today …

This amazing little device allows you to use your AirPods or any wireless headphones anywhere that a wire was previously required. The AirFly is currently available on twelvesouth.com and also on Amazon, and is available for $39.99. In addition, the AIrFly is available in Best Buy Express Machines and InMotion shops in most major airports.

The company says that the battery lasts up to eight hours.

No-brand adapters tend to range from around $10-15 through to about $30, putting AirFly at the expensive end, but we’d expect quality to be decent – which isn’t always the case with cheap ones. Twelve South is also aiming for a design that looks at home next to your AirPods case.

We’ll be testing AirFly ourselves and will let you know how it performs.

If you’re looking to go the other way, from a headphone socket to Bluetooth, we featured a discounted Aukey unit over on 9to5Toys yesterday.

