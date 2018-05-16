Apple exploring Northern Virginia as possible candidate for future campus, could create up to 20,000 jobs

Earlier today, we reported that Apple was looking at a spot in North Carolina to expand its operations on the East Coast.

However, now The Washington Post is reporting that Apple is also considering a spot in Northern Virginia. The company is reportedly looking for 4 million square feet of office space, and will be accommodating roughly 20,000 jobs.

To put this into perspective, the space Apple is requesting is roughly two-thirds the size of the Pentagon.

The sites proposed by Northam’s staff for Apple include office buildings and development sites in Crystal City, privately owned Loudoun County land near the Center for Innovative Technology and the Scotts Run development in Tysons.

Apple will be making their decision by the end of the year. While lacking details other than the general location, and a deadline, Apple is looking to expand beyond California and Texas in the United States.

