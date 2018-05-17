This week’s Apple Pay promo brings back free Instacart grocery delivery

Emails for the weekly Apple Pay promotion are showing up and the company is again offering free grocery delivery with Instacart.

Instacart offers same-day grocery delivery, and in some areas could arrive at your door in as little as one hour. This week’s deal is good for free delivery with the grocery service when using Apple Pay through May 23 on orders of $35 or more.

Instacart works with many U.S. retailers including Whole Foods, Publix, Wegmans, Costco, Safeway, and more. You can download the iOS app or check out Instacart’s website to check availability in your area.

Apple partnered with Instacart for free delivery back in February along with promoting other grocers that support the payment platform.

Today’s promotional email also highlights a new set of grocery stores that supports Apple Pay including Trader Joe’s, Giant, Smart & Final, SuperValu, Food Lion, and Winn Dixie.

If you’re not getting these Apple Pay deal emails, check your Apple ID settings and make sure that Apps, Music, Movies, and More is checked to receive special offers like these.

