Fortnite iOS update upgrades game with customizable HUD, details upcoming features

Fornite is out with an update for its iOS app today with a new customizable HUD along with detailing some forthcoming new features.

Detailed in a blog post, Fortnite developer, Epic Games shared the major new feature added is a customizable HUD (shown above). This was a highly requested feature and Epic is looking forward to hearing feedback from users.

The rest of the release notes today include details on upcoming features. These include cross-platform voice chat, improvements to gameplay and controls, reducing file sizes, stat tracking on mobile, and stability.

Epic also confirmed that it is “targeting this summer” for the Fortnite Android release and said that more specifics are to come.

In related news, Fortnite crossed $50M in revenue earlier this month. The game is available as a free download from the App Store.

