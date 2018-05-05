Fortnite crosses $50M in revenue thanks to latest ‘Season Four’ update

Nearly two months after its initial release, Fortnite for iOS continues to bring in jaw-dropping revenue. According to new data from Sensor Tower, Fortnite has crossed its latest milestone, hitting $50 million in revenue…

Sensor Tower says Fortnite saw a significant acceleration in revenue earlier this week when it released its season four update with new content. On that day, player spending in the game is said to have increased by 293 percent.

For those unfamiliar, Fortnite is free to download but offers in-app purchases for in-game currency. That currency then allows users to buy things such as new content. The season four Battle Pass ends up being around a $10 in-app purchase, which is what led to the May 1st revenue spike.

Furthermore, the game only offers some of that content for a specific period of time – meaning you have to purchase it immediately or risk it being removed.

Sensor Tower explains that the in-app purchase model is proving to be far more successful for Fortnite than the loot box model is proving to be for its biggest rival, PUBG.

This approach is also proving to be significantly more lucrative than the aforementioned loot box model is for the game’s largest rival. PUBG Mobile only earned about 20 percent of Fortnite’s first week revenueduring its initial seven days with in-app purchases, despite its significantly larger global player base on iOS.

Ultimately, less than two months after launch, Fortnite is still earning an average of over $1 million per day. The app is a free download on the App Store if you want to see what all the hype is about.

