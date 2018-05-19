PayPal Credit & Barclays financing return to Apple Online Store in U.K.

Last month, Apple abruptly removed financing options from its U.K. website. The move came without explanation from the company, but now the financing options are back in nearly identical form…

Sylvania HomeKit Light Strip

Shoppers in the U.K. can again finance purchases with either Barclays or PayPal Credit. Barclays is available for purchase over £399, with 12 months of payments. PayPal Credit, however, is available with minimum purchases of £99 and can be spread over 24 months of payments.

Interestingly, the one change here appears to be that PayPal Credit has been removed from Apple’s dedicated financing webpage. Previously that page touted both Barclays and PayPal financing, but the latter has been removed from the page completely with Apple touting you can “Spread the cost with Barclays 0 percent finance.”

In order to use PayPal Credit, shoppers must look for the “Installments” section under “Payments & Billing” during the checkout process.

It’s still unclear as to why Apple removed the financing options in the first place, only to bring them back less than a month later. It seems as if the company perhaps wanted to put a bit heavier focus on the 0 percent Barclays financing, as opposed to the 14.9 percent PayPal Credit.

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: