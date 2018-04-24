Apple removes PayPal Credit & Barclays financing options in the U.K.

Apple has long offered customers the ability to finance larger purchases and pay them off over time. In the U.K., however, the company is removing that option from its online store…

Sylvania HomeKit Light Strip

Apple previously allowed U.K. customers to finance purchases through PayPal Credit or through Barclays. The former required a £99 minimum purchase, while the latter required a £399 minimum purchase.

As first noted by MacRumors, however, both of those options have been removed from Apple’s website. The company hasn’t made any official announcement as to why the options have been removed and the websites that previously contained details on the financing program now simply redirect to the homepage of Apple.com.

It’s important to note here that iPhone financing is still available in the U.K. through the iPhone Upgrade Program, which interestingly is also in partnership with Barclays. Furthermore, financing options are still open to educational customers.

In the United States, financing options remain available through the Barclaycard Visa, which is a popular option as the card offers rewards points to shoppers.

It’s unclear why Apple has removed the options in the U.K. and it’s certainly possible that another solution could be coming soon. Will you be affected by Apple removing financing options from its U.K. website? Let us know down win the comments!

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: