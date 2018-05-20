How much should Apple’s rumored ‘cheaper’ HomePod cost? [Poll]

Over the last few months, several reports have indicated that Apple has a cheaper HomePod in the pipeline to join the existing $349 model. Last night, a report suggested that device could be priced at $199.

With companies like Amazon and Google expanding their smart speaker families at rapid paces, at what price point do you want Apple’s next smart speaker to be?

Several reports out of Apple’s supply chain in China have indicated that the company is working on a more affordable HomePod. Most of those reports, however, have been relatively vague, not offering any concrete details on price or form factor.

Earlier this year, we asked you what form factor you want Apple’s second smart speaker device to feature. The most popular choice was a “HomePod+,” which would seemingly be more expensive than the current $349 HomePod.

Of course, the important thing to remember here is that, in terms of high-end speakers, the HomePod is priced incredibly well – especially for the sound quality it provides. In terms of smart speakers, however, the HomePod is at the high-end of the market. For example, here’s Amazon’s current lineup of Echo devices:

A report yesterday suggested that Apple is working on a HomePod-like device at $199, but claimed that it will be part of the Beats brand. As we noted, it’s very possible that the report confused an AirPlay 2-equipped Beats speaker with a cheaper HomePod. However, a $199 HomePod device could also very well be in the works.

How much do you think Apple’s more affordable HomePod should cost? Is there a specific price point that would entice you to buy? Let us know in the poll below and sound off down in the comments.

