Apple Watch: How to track steps

- May. 22nd 2018 12:00 am PT

Whether you’ve just gotten an Apple Watch or have had one for a while and just haven’t tracked your steps before, it’s quick and easy to do. Follow along below for how to view your daily steps on both Apple Watch and iPhone.

Once you’ve got your Apple Watch paired with your iPhone and working, it will automatically track steps for you.

While you can’t set goals for step count in particular, you can adjust your move and exercise goals. But even without goals for step progress, it’s easy to quickly view.

How to track steps on Apple Watch

  1. Open the Activity app on Apple Watch
  2. Swipe down or scroll down with the Digital Crown
  3. Your daily steps and distance will appear at the bottom

How to track Apple Watch steps on iPhone

  1. Open the Activity app
  2. Swipe down
  3. You’ll find your steps and distance at the bottom

Keep in mind if your data between Apple Watch and iPhone won’t always been exactly in sync. However, after a few minutes of fresh activity, your iPhone should match up with your Watch.

