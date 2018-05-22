Instagram now lets you mute friends so you can un-see bad photos without unfollowing

Instagram has started to roll out a mute feature to its users starting today. While many may feel like the feature has been a long time coming, it’s great to see an alternative to unfollowing.

Detailed in a blog post, Instagram says the new mute feature “will be rolling out over the coming weeks” and will offer the option to “Mute Posts” or “Mute Posts and Story”.

Users will still be able to view profile’s of friends and family you’ve muted and they won’t know you’ve done so. You can also unmute users at any time. You’ll also still get alerts from muted users who tag you in posts.

There are two ways to access the feature (when it’s available to you):

To mute an account, tap the … menu in the corner of the post. From there, you can choose whether to mute posts, or mute posts and stories from an account. You can also mute posts and stories by pressing and holding on a story in your tray, or from a profile.

As more and more users join Instagram, it can be easy for your social feed to feel overwhelming. The new mute feature will be useful with situations where you’d rather not unfollow someone (like friends or family you spend time with regularly) but still want to clean up your feed.

How about you, do you plan on making use of the new mute feature? Or do prefer to use the unfollow option? Share you thoughts in the comments below!

In related news, yesterday we learned about a new digital health feature Instagram is testing called “You’re all caught up”.

