Razer announces entry-level eGPU enclosure with support for macOS [Video]

Razer has announced the Core X, a new entry-level eGPU enclosure which is compatible with Macs with a Thunderbolt 3/USB-C port.

Give your thin and light laptop the power of a full gaming rig. Whether you’re hunting down enemies in an apocalypse or designing your own 3D world, the Razer Core X delivers desktop-class graphics to your laptop instantly. Compatible with Thunderbolt 3 Windows 10 or Mac laptops …

NordVPN

Razer says that the $300 eGPU is plug-and-play, with no need for a reboot after connecting.

It can be used with compatible Macs running macOS High Sierra 10.13.4 or later, and its 650W power supply can also power MacBook Pro models through the USB-C connection, delivering up to 100W.

Razer says the Core X is compatible with PCI-Express graphics cards, and lists seven Mac-compatible GPU cards.

AMD Radeon RX 570

AMD Radeon RX580

AMD Radeon Pro WX 7100

AMD Radeon RX Vega 56

AMD Radeon RX Vega 64

AMD Vega Frontier Edition Air

AMD Radeon Pro WX 9100

The housing measures around 15 x 9 x 7 inches.

The Razer Core X is available today from the company’s website, and we’ll be checking it out.

If your preferences run more to Nvidia than AMD, there is now unofficial macOS support for the company’s eGPUs.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: