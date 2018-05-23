iOS 12 concept reimagines Notifications, with an emphasis on app-based grouping

We’re not expecting radical changes in iOS 12. However, many users are wanting a revamped, smarter notifications system with the update. As is currently implemented, iOS notifications sort by time, with no grouped notifications, whether smart or not.

A new concept today reimagines the entire notification system, and cleans up the Cover Sheet.

First and foremost, the ginormous clock on the Cover Sheet is now sized down and moved onto the top left of the screen, with the current temperature sitting to the right of that.

One possible flaw with this would be the padlock on the iPhone X, required for Face ID.

The concept groups notifications by app, rather than chronologically.

Bundling notifications from a single app together means your brain doesn’t have to phase shift all the time when scrolling through your notifications. In this case, we have 4 messages from 2 people together in one space. This would normally take up far more space and be far less efficient than making each one of these their own notification and making me scroll down until I get to the oldest so I can start reading the conversation in reverse.

To resolve the issue, the concept adds an option in the settings to organize your notifications chronologically.

While it’s a good concept in theory, it has a few kinks to work out in terms of logic. Having users decide between grouped by app or chronological isn’t ideal.

