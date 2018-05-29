Here’s the new Apple Watch Pride face that will become available next Monday

We have posted before about Apple’s new pride face for the Apple Watch, with strings found on a beta version of iOS 11.3. After that release, Apple removed all assets related to the new face from iOS and watchOS. That, however, has changed today with the release of iOS 11.4 and watchOS 4.3.1.

New strings found on iOS explain that the new face is “inspired by the rainbow flag” and that “the threads of color move if you tap the display.” There is also a placeholder image which will probably be displayed in the Watch app on iOS when you browse for faces. On watchOS, we found video assets used to render the watch face, so watch the preview at the bottom of this post.

Every time you touch the screen, the face is going to move in a different way.

But there’s a new piece of information we found that is rarely present inside the software: its release date. The new Pride face is set to become available on Monday, June 4th at 12 pm PST. Thus, it will probably be announced during the WWDC Keynote and made available immediately afterwards.

