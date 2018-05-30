Unofficial WWDC app for macOS gets major update with iCloud sync, related sessions, more

Following the update of Apple’s official WWDC app for iOS, the unofficial app for macOS has been updated to version 6. WWDC for macOS allows both attendees and non-attendees to Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference, which starts next week in San Jose, to access live-streams, videos, and session information during the conference and as a year-round developer resource.

Another very useful feature of the app is the ability to stream live videos and recorded sessions to Chromecast devices.

This new version has many improvements and new features, including iCloud syncing (beta) of the user’s favorites, bookmarks and other data, allowing them to easily pick up where they left off or leave notes to pick up on when they’re back at their work machine. It also includes calendar support so users can easily add sessions to their macOS calendars at the click of a button. This allows users to plan their WWDC right from their Mac, whether attending or watching from home.

The app is also more integrated with the content provided by Apple on its official app, showing related sessions and events for a given session. Users attending the conference can find a related hands-on lab and schedule it in their calendar in two clicks, users watching from home or throughout the rest of the year can easily find follow-on videos to further their skills in the area.

The unofficial WWDC app for macOS is free and open-source. It can be download from the website or from Github.

Full release notes: