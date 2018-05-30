Unofficial WWDC app for macOS gets major update with iCloud sync, related sessions, more

Following the update of Apple’s official WWDC app for iOS, the unofficial app for macOS has been updated to version 6. WWDC for macOS allows both attendees and non-attendees to Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference, which starts next week in San Jose, to access live-streams, videos, and session information during the conference and as a year-round developer resource.
Another very useful feature of the app is the ability to stream live videos and recorded sessions to Chromecast devices.
This new version has many improvements and new features, including iCloud syncing (beta) of the user’s favorites, bookmarks and other data, allowing them to easily pick up where they left off or leave notes to pick up on when they’re back at their work machine. It also includes calendar support so users can easily add sessions to their macOS calendars at the click of a button. This allows users to plan their WWDC right from their Mac, whether attending or watching from home.
The app is also more integrated with the content provided by Apple on its official app, showing related sessions and events for a given session. Users attending the conference can find a related hands-on lab and schedule it in their calendar in two clicks, users watching from home or throughout the rest of the year can easily find follow-on videos to further their skills in the area.
The unofficial WWDC app for macOS is free and open-source. It can be download from the website or from Github.
Full release notes:
Happy WWDC 2018! 🎉
This is a major update of the app with some great new features and improvements:
iCloud Sync (beta)
That’s right! You can now sync your favorites, bookmarks and progress in videos between multiple computers. All you need is to be logged in to your iCloud account.
Related Sessions
When watching a specific session, we will show related sessions to you so you can binge watch and expand your learning.
Session Links
Some special events and labs require you to make an appointment, some special events have links for directions. We now show those important links at the bottom of the session details so you can schedule an appointment or find directions right from the app.
“Now Playing” integration and Bluetooth control
Playback in the app will now show in the “Now Playing” Notification Center widget. This also means you can control playback using your AirPods (or any other Bluetooth headphone).
Touch Bar support
The player now shows its controls in the Touch Bar so you can easily control playback anywhere in the app without moving your mouse.
Calendar integration
If you see a session in the schedule you’d really like to attend, just click the calendar button in the session details and an event will be added to your calendar. Remember you can still ask Siri to remind you about a session when you have it selected in the app!
State restoration improvements
You can quit the app without worrying about losing your place. Everything will be back where you left off when you launch it again, including search and filters.
Improved Chromecast support
We have updated Chromecast support to be even better and more stable, enjoy watching the keynote on your big screen.