Microsoft killing its Groove Music app starting June 1

- May. 31st 2018 10:24 am PT

View Comments

Microsoft announced that it would be killing its Groove Music streaming service last year, but promised it would continue investing in its Windows 10 application. However, that didn’t extend for iOS and Android.

The company told The Verge, “Tomorrow we’re notifying customers that on December 1, 2018, the Groove Music iOS and Android apps will also be retired and, effective June 1, are no longer available for download.”

Starting on June 1, users will no longer be able to access MP3 or audio files stored on Microsoft’s One Drive via the Groove Music app. However, users will still be able to access those files directly via the One Drive app on iOS and Android. That’s a vastly inferior way of handling music as users won’t have access to album art or music controls.

It’s obvious that Microsoft has completely given up on maintaining a modern audio player.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Guides

Groove Music

Groove Music

About the Author

Peter Cao's favorite gear

Bowers & Wilkins PX

Bowers & Wilkins PX

Audiophile grade Bluetooth headphones that support USB-C and active noise cancelation.
MacBook Pro with Touch Bar

MacBook Pro with Touch Bar

First generation 15-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar.