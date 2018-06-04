New apps added in macOS Mojave: Apple News, Stocks, Home, and Voice Memos

Apple is adding four new stock apps to the Mac with macOS Mojave; Apple News, Stocks, Home and Voice Memos. Each of the apps looks an awful lot like the iOS counterpart … with a sidebar.

The new apps include the features that Apple adds in iOS 12, like News inside Stocks. Adding the Home app means Mac users can finally control HomeKit accessories without needing to grab an iOS device.

The Mac version of Home features the same beautiful tiles as the iOS version, the Stocks graphs look the same as iOS, etcetera. State syncs across iOS and Mac, so you can use the same data across all Apple devices.

The addition of the Home app presumably means macOS Mojave also includes the HomeKit framework for the first time, allowing third party developers to also create HomeKit experiences for Mac.

All of these apps support the light and (new) dark themes of macOS Mojave.