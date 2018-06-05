1Password teases autofill update coming in iOS 12, Siri gaining password features

As we noted yesterday, Apple is bringing some sharp improvements to its iOS autofill feature. One that got stage time yesterday was one-time SMS passcodes being available for autofill. Now, we’re learning more details about other improvements to iOS autofill along with an open API to allow third-parties like 1Password to create an even more seamless password management experience and more.

As for the new features and functionality of autofill in iOS 12, here’s what’s coming:

Creates, stores and auto-fills passwords

Works automatically in iOS apps & Safari

Syncs to all devices including Apple TV

Ask Siri for passwords

Password reuse audit (if using same password for two logins, this feature automatically prompts you to make a change)

Security code autofill

Extension point for third-party password managers

Some devs may not need to make changes

Features like Siri integration and autofill data syncing to Apple TV look to be really useful features.

Apple has posted pages for the WWDC sessions that cover these topics in detail like Automatic Strong Passwords and Security Code AutoFill and Implementing AutoFill Credential Provider Extensions. Videos of the sessions will be posted at the links above soon.

Popular password manager app, 1Password, shared its excitement of the new API in a tweet today. With the #1PasswordAutofill in the tweet there, it sounds like we can expect even greater iOS integration with the app this fall.

What a wonderful present for us at WWDC this year! Thank you to all our friends at Apple for this great new API. #1PasswordAutofill pic.twitter.com/jpvRVogslS — 1Password (@1Password) June 5, 2018

