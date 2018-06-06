9to5Toys Lunch Break: Beats Decade Collection up to $80 off, TP-Link Amazon Gold Box, Sonos deals from $120, more
Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.
9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.
You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
New Beats Decade Collection up to $80 off for today only: Studio3, Solo3, BeatsX, more
Amazon 1-Day TP-Link Sale 25% off: smart plugs, routers & extenders from $7
Sonos speakers discounted in today’s eBay sale from $120: One $159, PLAY:5 $399, more
Save up to 25% when pre-ordering Hyper’s 5 new USB-C hubs for Apple’s MacBooks
eBay takes 20% off sitewide, today only: save on Apple gear, tech, home goods, more
Best Buy launches pre-WWDC Apple salew/ deals on latest iPads, MacBooks, iPhone, more
Anker’s latest Amazon sale includes its latest speakers, dash cams, Lightning cables, more
Sabrent Mac Accessory sale at Amazon from $4: docks, USB hubs, chargers, more
Grab a Series 1 Apple Watch at up to $100+ off: 38mm for $149 or 42mm for $179
iTunes launches 4K movie sale from $5, HD movie rentals $1, more!
Pocket Anatomy 2018 for iOS is now down to just $1 (Reg. $5)
- Magic Launcher Pro for iOS now matching 2018 low at just $1 (Reg. $3)
- Upkeep your Mac’s hard drive with CleanMyMac 3 for $28 (Orig. $40)
- NBA 2K18 for iOS is now available for $6 on the App Store
MORE NEW DEALS:
Save 20% on HomeKit-enabled Philips Hue Lights and more starting at $13
- Apple’s latest 9.7-inch iPad Wi-Fi 32GB now $225.50 (Cert. Open-Box, Reg. $329)
- TCL’s Roku 4K Smart UHDTV is perfect for a bedroom or den: $224 (Reg. up to $300)
- Nest’s Hello Video Doorbell falls to new low at $160 shipped (Reg. $229), today only
- Google Home Max gets rare discount to $319 shipped, today only (Reg. $399)
- Latest Oculus Go Standalone VR Headset now $159 shipped (Reg. $199)
- Google Wifi covers your home in 802.11ac for $207 shipped (Reg. $250+)
- Bose Speakers up to $100 off today: Soundlink Color/Micro, SoundTouch, more
- Anker has a new USB-C Card Reader, grab it this morning for under $10 Prime shipped
- Xbox One X w/ extra controller & 2 games $180 off: $400 shipped + Xbox Live deals
- PlayStation 4 Pro now $80 off for today only, starting from $320 + PS Plus deals
- Grab Nintendo Switch w/ Neon Blue & Red Joy-Con for just $258 shipped (today only)
- Under Armour Sunglasses are all 25% off: perfect for sports, driving, fishing & more
- Nest’s Thermostat E drops to $119 shipped (Reg. $169)
- Find lost items w/ Tile Sport 4-pack for $71 shipped at Amazon
- Massive Bose Headphones Deals from $80: QC 35 $280, Truly Wireless $160, more
- Best Buy offers the high-end Arlo Pro 6-Camera Security System for $650 ($100 off)
- Anker’s Nebula Smart Projector takes your favorite content anywhere: $300 (Reg. $400)
- Bose SoundLink Revolve+ returns to Amazon all-time low at $269, more from $179
- Score Nanoleaf’s Aurora Rhythm Starter Kit for $184 shipped (Reg. $230), today only
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Civilization Revolution 2, XCOM, more
- Sierra Trading Post Father’s Day Sale with deals from $5: shoes, backpacks, more
- Take your media on-the-go w/ Seagate’s 4TB USB 3.0 Hard Drive: $90 (Reg. up to $120)
- Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 6-USB & 12-Outlet Power Hub $35 shipped, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Far Cry 5 $40 or less, Wolfenstein II $20, more
- Score a Google Pixel from $190 Prime shipped via Woot, today only (Refurb, Orig. $650+)
- Brother’s highly-rated P-Touch Label Maker returns to $50 shipped (Reg. $80)
- Today only, upgrade your Wi-Fi w/ Belkin’s 802.11ac 1.2Gbps router for $40
- Keep your home clean w/ Hoover’s Power Path Deluxe Vacuum for $60 shipped
- Rockport’s Friends & Family Sale offers an extra 30% off sitewide + free shipping
- Brother’s top-rated AirPrint Laser Printer back to $100 shipped via Amazon
- DEWALT 247-Piece Mechanics Set + add-on 80-piece drill pack: $173 (Reg. $215)
- Tiger insulated travel mugs now 40% off at Amazon starting from $12
- Take 20% off select Fitbit Smartwatches today only via eBay: Versa $160, Ionic $200
- adidas apparel & sneakers for the entire family up to 80% off + free delivery
- Father’s Day watches up to 80% off: Bulova, Citizen, Tissot, Swiss Army & more
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
Amazon Prime Day 2018 is rapidly approaching, here’s everything we know so far
JVC updates Everio R camcorder lineup with floating 4K and 1080p models
Hitman 2 just got leaked ahead of E3, here’s everything we know so far
- Mario Tennis Aces isfree-to-play this weekend, a full three weeks before its official launch
- Timbuk2 releases a new collaboration with Pheobe Dahl for the ultimate travel bag
- Cobra launches its latest Drive HD Dash Cams with prices starting at $140
- LG’s new projector sports 4K, HDR, and portability in a unique, mirrorless design
- Have you ever used Amazon’s Prime Pantry service? Why it’s time to start now…
- UpDesk launches Home, a $595 fully motorized standing desk
- Father’s Day 2018 Gift Guide for every budget: tech, grill accessories and more
- Top duffle bags under $50 for your next weekend getaway
- Microsoft unveils massive E3 sale: $50 off Xbox One X, $1 Xbox Live Gold, more
- Review: ECOVACS’ 901 Robotic Vacuum sports iPhone & Alexa control, laser mapping, more
- New leaks point at Fortnite coming to Nintendo Switch, here’s what we know so far
- Bose Noise-Masking Sleepbuds to be officially unveiled at special press event next month
- Return to Pallet Town in Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu!, coming to the Switch this Fall [Video]
- Bethesda unveils the new mysterious Fallout 76 game w/ official teaser trailer
- Toshiba/Amazon 4K UHD Fire TV Editions are now on sale, prices start at $330 shipped
- You don’t have to be a millionaire to own LEGO’s slick new 3,599-piece Bugatti Chiron
- New leaks point at Fortnite coming to Nintendo Switch, here’s what we know so far
- May’s most noteworthy LEGO Ideas kits feature a walking dinosaur, Subaru WRX STI, more
- WaterField’s new leather Transit Case will finally get your glovebox in order
- LEGO Ideas unveils its latest crowd-funded set, the new brick-built Pop-Up Book
- The best summer furniture and decor ideas for under $100
- Xiaomi announces new Mi Band 3 w/ water resistance, larger display, and budget price tag
- LEGO debuts new Star Wars Original Trilogy BrickHeadz: Darth Vader & Stormtrooper
- Have a spring or summer event? Here are the top men’s suits under $100
- Wyze Cam launches the Pan,a $30 full-motion security camera with tons of features
- Amazon expands Whole Foods Prime benefits to 12 new states, now available at 365 stores
- The best gear and services to protect your kids from inappropriate content
- Intellivision to make a comeback with a console relaunch in 2018