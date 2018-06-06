9to5Toys Lunch Break: Beats Decade Collection up to $80 off, TP-Link Amazon Gold Box, Sonos deals from $120, more

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.

9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.

You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Sonos speakers discounted in today’s eBay sale from $120: One $159, PLAY:5 $399, more

Save up to 25% when pre-ordering Hyper’s 5 new USB-C hubs for Apple’s MacBooks

eBay takes 20% off sitewide, today only: save on Apple gear, tech, home goods, more

Anker’s latest Amazon sale includes its latest speakers, dash cams, Lightning cables, more

Grab a Series 1 Apple Watch at up to $100+ off: 38mm for $149 or 42mm for $179

Pocket Anatomy 2018 for iOS is now down to just $1 (Reg. $5)

MORE NEW DEALS:

NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:

Amazon Prime Day 2018 is rapidly approaching, here’s everything we know so far

JVC updates Everio R camcorder lineup with floating 4K and 1080p models

Hitman 2 just got leaked ahead of E3, here’s everything we know so far

` `